County officials, Illinois members of Congress blast Republican health care bill

CHICAGO -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle gathered Monday with members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation and health care experts at Stroger Hospital to denounce the new "Trumpcare" health plan that passed the U.S. House last week.

They said that while they may have lost this battle, the fight isn't over yet.

Preckwinkle stood with Congressmen Danny Davis, Jan Schakowsky and others to warn that nearly a half a million Cook County residents could stand to lose their healthcare coverage under the American Health Care Act (AHCA) -- including those with pre-existing conditions that wouldn't be covered.

They took turns addressing concerns of those who stand to lose funding, with Preckwinkle promising that they will take whatever means necessary not to turn people away if they need medical care.

It was a reassurance of sorts from these elected officials who say they are committed to serving the residents of Cook County.