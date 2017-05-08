× Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber dives into the stands to make an incredible catch on Sunday

CHICAGO – In what has been a memorable start to hi career, the one thing that Kyle Schwarber was missing from his still growing resume was a defensive play that would stick in the memory of Cubs’ fans.

His scoreboard homer in the National League Division Series against the Cardinals in 2015 and his World Series comeback in 2016 already gave him a few legendary moments at the plate.

On Sunday night, he finally got one in the field.

With a bit of Jeter and Uribe flair, @kschwarb12 dives into the stands for an amazing catch for the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/t4r9m0Lz6H — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 8, 2017

In the top of the 12th inning, Schwarber raced over from his position in left field and caught a pop fly by Chase Headley just as it was heading into the seats. The outfielder made the catch and then tumbled into the crowd, eventually sticking his mitt in the air to show that he indeed made the catch.

According to Daren Willman, the MLB’s Director of Research and Development, Schwarber covered 116 feet in the outfield to make the catch.

Wow… Schwarber just covered 116ft to make an amazing catch in foul territory. — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 8, 2017

The catch is arguably the best in Schwarber’s young career that started towards the end of the 2015 season. Some have even called it the defensive play of the year so far in the MLB.

While it was highlight-worthy, it was not enough for the Cubs to pull out one of the longest games in franchise history. Schwarber and his teammates lost to the Yankees 5-4 in extra innings.