Gangs using more military-style rifles, police say

CHICAGO -- Surveillance video shows what a military weapon looks like on the streets of Chicago, where the explosive firepower of assault rifles is now part of the escalating violence in the city.

Police say a gunman shot at the 15-year-old victim with a semi-automatic rifle at the corner of 18th and Halsted streets in the Pilsen neighborhood. Remarkably, the victim survived - even got back on his feet - and is said to have suffered only a leg injury.

A source tells WGN News it was this shooting that Chicago police were investigating last Tuesday when they followed the alleged shooters in an unmarked police van, until police say the suspects realized they were being followed and opened fire.

"If these individuals - these maniacs - would shoot at the police like that, do you think they really care about shooting at an average citizen in the city?'" said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The weapon left two police officers injured and their covert van riddled with bullet holes. Because the weapon was used against cops, Ald. Ed Burke says police need to make it a fair fight.

Burke told the Sun-Times, "how many more brave police officers are going to be shot by gang members using military assault weapons like they were Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood?''

He and three other aldermen - all former officers - are pushing to allow Chicago cops to use long guns. But a group of police accountability activists say police should focus on getting the assault rifles off of the streets - and not on an arms race.

"We're just not buying the idea that the police are bringing knives to a gun fight," said community activist Eric Russell.

"There is no war against Chicago police officers. Every now and then you have an isolated incident. I`m not anti-police. We`re anti-excessive force and anti-police brutality," said community activist Tio Hardiman.

High-powered rifles have been used in nearly three dozen shootings so far this year - leading police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to renew his call for tougher gun laws.