CHICAGO -- A man was struck and killed by a truck as he was walking in the middle of the road near O'Hare Airport.

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. Monday on Irving Park Road west of Mannheim.

The truck driver stopped to help the man and called police.

Police say the victim appeared to be homeless.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to exercise due care.