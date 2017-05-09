605 mpg student-built vehicle crushes in energy efficient race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new competition in Illinois judges how well high school students can build energy efficient vehicles.

Last year, some local students went to this competition in Wisconsin. It was so successful that Illinois started its own.

Instead of racing for speed, they are racing to see whose car can get the best gas mileage.

Students in the area spent this school year building single passenger vehicles in their engineering and manufacturing courses.

Monday they got to put the vehicles to the test on the track.

The winning vehicle was able to go 605 miles on a gallon of gas.