Fidget spinners are banned in some CPS classrooms

CHICAGO — Fidget spinners have been described as the “must have toy” of the year.

The colorful fan-like spinners have saturated schools and playgrounds. But teachers in some classrooms of the Chicago Public School system are saying “enough”.

The toys were initially sold as a device to help kids with autism and attention disorders calm down and stay focused. Now their massive popularity is causing a huge distraction.

Some schools are now insisting that kids have a doctor’s note prescribing the spinners before they’re allowed to bring them to class.