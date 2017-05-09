Massive search underway in Montana for missing River Forest woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Parishioners at Saint Luke's church offered prayers for Madeline Connelly.

The 23-year-old vanished last Thursday on a mountain trail near the town of Essex, where she and her dog planned to camp out for a single night.

She'd been visiting an uncle in Montana as a stop on a road trip to Alaska, where she was starting a new job running a bakery.

Search and rescue teams found footprints from Connelly and her dog, as well as bear tracks, but the sheriff says there is not evidence of a bear encounters.

The search continues.