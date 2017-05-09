Police question suspect in deadly Oak Park carjacking outside a Redbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- Police in Oak Park are investigating a deadly carjacking that all started with a trip to rent a movie.

Chris Florez, 24, his girlfriend and her 6-year-old daughter left their Dodge Challenger running as they stopped at Redbox at a Jewel Osco near Roosevelt Rd. and Harlem Ave.

But in just a moment's time, a man ran for the car and jumped in. Florez grabbed the wheel from the outside, trying to stop him, but the man took off.

Surveillance footage shows the car speeding down Roosevelt Road. Florez was dragged nearly half a mile and died.

Oak Park police questioned someone yesterday but so far no charges have been filed.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral expenses.