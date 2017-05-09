Rajon Rondo speaks out on his first season with the Bulls

CHICAGO – While it was a conversation that drew more attention from the fans in Boston, some in the Windy City watched a live Twitter broadcast with some interest on Monday night.

Kevin Garnett hosted a roundtable featuring members of the 2007-2008 NBA World Champion Celtics, including current Bulls guard Rajon Rondo. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Glen Davis, and Kendrick Perkins for a wide-ranging discussion that was streamed on Garnett’s Twitter account “@KGArea21”

While the biggest buzz focused on the relationship between the group and Ray Allen – who severed ties with a number of players when he left for the Heat in free agency in 2012 – Rondo did speak at length about his first season with the Bulls.

Rajon Rondo talks first season with Chicago Bulls… #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/g8Wjk5exQc — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

A separate video was posted from the interview in which Rondo talked about his initial high hopes in Chicago, which faded after turmoil within the team in January and then with an injury in their first round series against the Celtics.

“Going into the season, I had high expectations. I thought playing with a guy like (Dwyane) Wade and (Jimmy) Butler and myself, what we could bring to the team, could be something dynamic, that we could try to compete for a championship,” said Rondo. “I didn’t think we were there yet. Obviously depending on the chemistry, how close guys could come together and how quickly we could believe in what was best for one another, was going to determine success.

“Somethings happened midway through the season. Trades, wasn’t much communication about which direction the team was going. If we wanted to try and compete, I think it was pretty high coming out of the gates and then things kinda fizzled, went sour and then we all separated instead of coming together when things got tough.”

Rondo played in 69 games for the Bulls this season as he bounced from starter to out of the rotation to back in the lineup again. He finished up averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game but had an 11 point-ten assist average in the first two playoff games in Boston before an injury put him out for the regular season.