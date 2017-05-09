The Chicago Sports Exchange open for trading on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The trading floor opened on Tuesday night in the Sports Feed studio.

Once again, the Chicago Sports Exchange was in motion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman buying and selling a trio of topics in Chicago sports.

Will Yoan Moncada be called up on May 15th by the White Sox? Would MLB ever declare a tie if a game goes too long? How about the Bears winning more than five games this season?

All were discussed by Jarrett and Josh on Tuesday's Sports Feed. To see what they along with you thought of these topics to buy or sell, click on the video above.