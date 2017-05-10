Abortion bill passes Illinois Senate, heads to Gov. Rauner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers in the Illinois Senate have sent Gov. Bruce Rauner a controversial bill that would allow the state to cover abortions for state employees and Medicaid recipients.

The bill was approved in a 33 to 22 vote Wednesday afternoon.

Another provision in the bill would ensure abortion stays legal in Illinois, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rauner has already vowed to veto the plan, saying last month he opposed expanding publicly funded abortions and calling the issue “divisive.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich has also voiced strong opposition to the plan.