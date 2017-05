Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County jail inmates can order pizza and have it delivered to their cells.

The Sheriff's office says the new service has been in place for about three weeks.

The pizzas are made in the jail's own kitchens, and inmates can use their commissary cash to have them delivered, for between $5-7 each.

Revenue from the pizza deliveries will help the jail train inmates as cooks and chefs, so they'll be able to get jobs when they're released.