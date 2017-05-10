DePaul causes buzz in the college baskeball world with Tyger Campbell commitment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When a program hasn't made the NCAA Tournament in 13 years and hasn't finished in the top of their conference in 12 years, the finding positivity comes by looking to the future.

That's what Dave Leitao is doing for his men's basketball program at DePaul.

He's coming off a season in which the Blue Demons finished with just nine total wins and two in the Big East conference - good enough for last among the league's ten teams by a full three games.

But Leitao, who is in his second stint as coach of the program got a major boost from a guard who won't arrive in Lincoln Park until at least the fall of 2018.

This week point guard Tyger Campbell, a five-star recruit from La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana, committed to DePaul with an announcement on Twitter that caught a number of people by surprise.

Campbell is the 25th-ranked player in the Class of 2019 and the No. 4 point guard according to ESPN. He hopes to reclassify and put himself in the Class of 2018 so he could arrive at DePaul in a little over a year.

The commitment comes just after Campbell's La Lumiere head coach Shane Heirman joined the Blue Demons' staff as an assistant coach.

"Their sell was they were honest with me," said Campbell in an interview with ESPN. "They haven't had some great seasons in the past. They want me to come in and be the guy. Lead the team, bring DePaul basketball back.

Campbell is considered the highest-rated player to commit to the program since the Pat Kennedy-era of the program in the late 1990s.