Learn about the World Armwrestling League’s Chicago event this weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was truly a unique sight on the set of Sports Feed on Wednesday night.

There was Jarrett Payton, with his elbow on the table and arm in the air interlocked with Robert Prozivalskis in a test of strength like no other he's faced on the show before. Not even the help of co-host Josh Frydman could help him to defeat the professional in front of him.

That was expected. After all Prozivalskis is a member of the World Armwrestling League, which is making a stop in Chicago for an event this Saturday at the Cubby Bear. Robert along with league president Steve Kaplan took sometime to discuss what the WAL is all about along with their event in Wrigleyville on Saturday with Jarrett and Josh.

To watch their segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.

For more information on the WAL's Chicago event or to buy tickets, click here.