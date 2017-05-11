Baseball and Bulls were the discussion with Sam Panayotovich on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're just about a month into the baseball season and a couple of weeks into the Bulls offseason.

Right now the jury is out on all three of Chicago's teams.

While the White Sox rebuild and the Bulls decide which direction they will try to build, the Cubs have stumbled just a bit out of the gate as defending World Series champions.

Yet there are some fans who are expressing concerns about the team even if they are only about 20 percent into the season.

Sam Panayotovich of WGN Radio had his opinions about that and he shared them on Thursday's Sports Feed. He discussed the Cubs, White Sox along with the Bulls with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

