EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy in northwest Indiana is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at a home on Guthrie Street to find Garrion Glover with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at St. Catherine Hospital.

It has yet to be confirmed that the gunshot wound killed him.

There’s no word yet on any arrests.

This is is a developing story. Check back for details.