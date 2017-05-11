Carjacking victim shoots at men who tried to steal his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A carjacking victim turned the tables on the two men who tried to steal his car.

New surveillance video shows police catching those carjackers.

The 29-year-old victim says he was standing by his vehicle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski, when the suspects demanded his keys.

That victim has a license to carry a gun and he fired, hitting one of the suspects.

They fled in the stolen car and led police on a brief chase before they were finally caught.

Charges are pending against both men.