Vehicle found in pond during search for missing nursing student

CHICAGO — Divers descended into a pond in Bourbonnais early Thursday morning during the search for a missing nursing student from Schaumburg.

Sheila Khalili, 27, a nursing student at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, was reported missing by her family Friday, when she didn’t make it home.

Bourbonnais police confirm that divers began searching the pond at I-57 between 6000 and 7000 road on the north side of Bourbonnais at around 4 a.m.

Police found a license plate, bumper and mirror from a vehicle in the area that is similar to the one belonging to Khalili.

Divers are in the process of pulling the vehicle out of the pond.

It has not yet been determined if a body was found in the car or the pond.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.