Cell phone video shows Palatine resident aiding teens who were shot

PALATINE, Ill. -- In the middle of the day, a fight broke out between a group of teens in suburban Palatine that ended in gunfire.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jurhee Young was in her kitchen when she heard what sounded like explosions.

“I thought it was a mortar. That's how loud it was. That's why i was confused at first but when i heard him screaming i'm like oh my god that was a gun.”

Four to five shots-- Young ran outside and found two teenage boys on the sidewalk, shot in the legs.

Saleha Masood witnessed the shooting and said “One had three bullet shots his leg was broken I could see the shaft of his leg so the blood doesn't come out.”

“I come back and got some rags and scissors cut his jeans away keeping him calm until the police and ambulance came,” Young said.

Witnesses say the shooter was walking in a group of teens, believed to be students from nearby Palatine High School and took off on foot after firing the shots.

Schools in districts 15 and 211 were put on a soft lockdown as police tried to find the gunman.

“It's very scary people are out here with little kids playing all the time and one of my neighbors she was afraid to get her kid off the bus.”

Young says students typically cut through this complex to get to and from school-- and that fights have escalated here before--but nothing as bad as this.

“Hope they can get the guys that did it the kids they were kids and hopefully it wakes people up but i don't think it will I really don't.”

Palatine police are calling this an isolated, gang related incident--and say they are currently speaking to a person of interest as well as witnesses, but no arrests so far in this case.