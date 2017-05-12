Dolton residents concerned after two women sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill.-- Two people have been sexually assaulted in a week in suburban Dolton and now residents are concerned

Tuesday night around 9:45, a female victim was walking alone in the 600 block of Engle Street in Dolton.

Police say the attacker approached from behind with a handgun, walked her to a secluded area and forced her to perform a sex act.

The same thing happened to another female victim --around the same time, a week earlier, less than a mile away in the 300 block of East 144th street.

In a community alert, Dolton Police say they're searching for a "young looking" black male, average height and build, who was wearing dark clothes, a vest, a hooded sweatshirt, and a white do-rag on his head.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, Jr. said “We are on top of it. We will catch the suspect but we want the citizens to be safe in the meantime while we search for the suspect.”

Residents say they're concerned about the number of foreclosed properties in the area-- attracting squatters and crime.

Police are telling women to be vigilant and not to walk alone.

Dolton resident Mary Loggins “We have young kids walking down alleys because they're not thinking they don't realize there's a danger and yes I'm very disappointed.”

Dolton police say they are following several leads in the investigation.