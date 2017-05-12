Police officer shot on city’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- A police officer has been shot on the city’s west side and another officer was injured.The shooting occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on the 4600 block of West Maypole in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the officer who was shot was transported to Loyola Hospital in stable condition. A second officer was hospitalized for anxiety but was otherwise unharmed. Both officers have been treated and released.

The 25-year-old female offender sustained gunshots to the abdomen, knee and thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

There was still a heavy police presence at the scene late Friday evening. The corner is well-known for drug dealing—which is what brought the officers to that location earlier in the day.

According to Superintendent Eddie Johnson, the officers were beginning to question a man and woman when “One of the subjects fled. The second person, who is our offender, a female subject, turned toward the officer and fired multiple shots.”

Witnesses describe a version of events that differs a lot from what police are saying.

Charles Hannon said “They got out-- they ran behind him and they just start shooting.”

But investigators say they recovered a handgun at the scene and have no shortage of clarity about the way this went down. That’s because one of their own was hit— in a way that surely would have been fatal if not for his bullet-proof vest.

“This just underscores how important it is for us to equip our officers with ballistic vests because this vest absolutely saved this officer’s life,” the superintendent said.

Dr. Kristen Donaldson, Loyola University Medical Center, said “Today, we have seen gun violence in Chicago hit home.”

Dr. Donaldson is the wife of a Chicago police officer. “I dread the day and I don’t ever want to receive the phone call that this officer’s family got today. Thankfully, it was a good call-- he’s coming home to them tonight.”

Officer transported to Loyola hospital and is in stable condition. Shot in the vest. Offender in critical condition. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 12, 2017

Officer shot - 4619 W. Maypole. Transported to Loyola hospital. Superintendent responding. Possible offender shot also. Details to follow — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 12, 2017