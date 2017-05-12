Police warn of series of ‘bump-and-run’ style carjackings in West, Little Italy neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are warning people in the West and Little Italy neighborhoods about a series of bump-and-run attacks on drivers.

In one case, the girlfriend of Chicago Bears receiver Kevin White was victimized when thieves stole White's Maserati.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when White's girlfriend was rear-ended as she stopped the car at a stop sign in the 400 block of north May street.

When she got out to check the damage, two people jumped into her car and drove off.

No one has been arrested yet, and the car has not been located.

Police say the carjackings date back to April.