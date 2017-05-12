Rep. Roskam defends vote on health care bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois Republican Congressman Peter Roskam defends his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act during a visit to Lisle on Friday morning.

He insisted pre-existing conditions will still be covered. He's confident the Senate will improve the bill.

About 24 protesters were outside the Hilton. They're concerned coverage will be too expensive, and insurers will be able to opt-out. There will also be a demonstration outside Roskam's office in Barrington on Saturday.

Roskam was at the Hilton for a breakfast meeting with local accountants to discuss the tax code.