CHICAGO -- A fire on the south side injures one person and leaves other homeless.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Friday at a first floor apartment at 82nd and Drexel on the South Side.

A man in his 60's was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for smoke inhalation. He is reportedly in fair condition.

Three to four other people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.