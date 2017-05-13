FORECAST: Warm temps throughout the week
-
Work week forecast: Temps to dip, then rise again
-
More record-breaking temps expected throughout the week
-
Warm temps for Feb. What a week ahead!
-
Windy Sunday with mild temperatures before warm weather returns
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
-
Work week forecast: Temperatures rise then drop quickly
-
Temps bounce up and down all week
-
Roller Coaster week of temps rolls on
-
7-day forecast: Mid-week dip ahead of a warm weekend
-
Temps to drop only to bounce up again at the end of the week
-
-
Mostly sunny and mild week: Skilling 7 Day Forecast
-
Sunny forecast to end the weekend before rain moves in
-
Work week will start off warm and rainy