Police: Woman, 18, killed after being repeatedly rammed into tree

CHICAGO — An argument between two women left one dead on the Far South Side.

The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. Friday night in Morgan Park.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman got into an argument, likely over a personal relationship.

The 24-year-old got into her car and chased the younger woman down a sidewalk in the 11400th block of South May Street.

Police said she repeatedly smashed the 18-year-old woman into a tree.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if she was also run over by the car.

The 24-year-old woman is in custody and charges are pending.