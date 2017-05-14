5 wounded in Dolton club shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — Five men are wounded after a shooting in the south suburbs.

Officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. of shots fired at Club One in Dolton.

Police said four men were shot inside the club, and a fifth man was shot outside.

They were all taken to area hospitals for treatment. At least four of them are in critical condition.

The initial investigation indicates an argument broke out on the second floor of the club and at least one person opened fire.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing possible witnesses.