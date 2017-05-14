Chicago teams & athletes pay tribute to their moms on Mother’s Day

CHICAGO – One of the positive things about the explosion of social media over the last decade is the many creative ways that one can pay tribute to another.
That’s never more the case than on Mother’s Day, when grateful children send their love to the women who brought them into the world.
Like years past, Chicago athletes didn’t miss the chance to send their best to mom on Sunday.
The Bears were the first to post a video of their players sending greetings to their mothers on the holiday.
They even had a little fun on Twitter featuring the team’s mascot “Stanley.”
The Blackhawks created this video in tribute to the player’s mothers on Twitter.
Dwyane Wade of the Bulls sent some love to his mom on Instagram on Sunday morning.
Before their game against the Cardinals, the Cubs posted this tribute to mothers video on Twitter.
A number of Cubs players took to social media to pay tribute to their mothers and wifes before the game in St. Louis.
A number of White Sox players did the same as well.
Happy Mother's Day to this beauty and the one I call Wendy. I mean MOM. Thank you for everything you have put me through and had to deal with from when I was just a lil turd to a big boy. You did so much that words will never be able to show or say how much I appreciate everything you have done for this family let alone myself. This year will be tough with us not being around and also we lost a key member to our family who made ur world go round and made u the mother u are today. She is left us a mom but became and angel and watches over us. She would and is very proud of what u became. She is missed but knows we miss her and love her. I can't thank you enough for all the love and support you have done for me since I was a kid and till present day. Couldn't ask for a better mother. Thank you so much Wendy and I love you so much mom. And hope u have a wondeful mothers day. #mymomistheshit #certifiedg #whitesoxnation #motherdayspecial🌹 #memoriesforlife #angelamongstus #blessed #loveyoumom #thedaymothershave