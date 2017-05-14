CPD alert community of attempted child luring in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO — Chicago police put out a community alert for a child luring attempt in the South Austin neighborhood.

Saturday night at around 10 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was riding her bike on the 700 block of north Long avenue when an unknown adult male approached her near the intersection of Long avenue and Chicago avenue.

The adult male pointed to the park located at Howe School across the street and stated to her, “meet by the park, I will be there.”

The child then immediately rode her bike back home. The adult male then walked southbound on Long avenue and westbound on Huron avenue.

The male is described as being approximately 35-55 years of age, 5’08”-5’09” in height and 160-180 pounds. He has black hair, in a short hair style, brown eyes and was last seen possibly wearing an orange shirt.

Police advise people to call 9-11 to report any suspicious persons or activity, walk in pairs and to avoid talking to strangers or approaching strange vehicles.

They also stated in the alert that people be aware of their surroundings and travel in well-lit, populated areas.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8200. You can also send in an anonymous tip to TIPSOFT.COM