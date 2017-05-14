From The Tower: A Mother’s Day Tribute on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the second time in the history of the show, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman got to pay tribute to their mothers on Sports Feed.

The co-hosts of the show gave their shoutouts to their moms on Mother's Day. Josh saluted his mother Toni while Jarrett did the same for his mom Connie and wife Trisha.

That segment was part of "From The Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears rookies officially had their first taste of the NFL this weekend.

Well, at least a bit of a test.

The Bears held their rookie mini-camp up at Halas Hall with the first round quarterback along with the other first year players showing off their skills to the Bears coaches for the first time in the orange and blue.

Jarrett and Josh discuss what type of impact they could have in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another bad Jake Arrieta performance has the Cubs under .500 this late in the season since the end of the 2014 season.

A 5-0 defeat called into question not only the team's pitching but also the hitting after a dismal performance on Sunday. Jarrett and Josh talk about the level of concern around the club in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the White Sox saved a particularly bad week with a pair of wins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday and Sunday.

The latter featured a big comeback in the 8th inning and one of the baserunning plays of the season by Todd Frazier.

Watch Josh and Jarrett's discussion about the White Sox in the video above.