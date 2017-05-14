Shane Riordan talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What has transpired over the first month of the season hasn't surprised one part of town but it has the other.

While the White Sox are hovering around .500 - about where many people expected - the Cubs finished their Mother's Day weekend below .500. It's the latest they've been at that mark since the end of the 2014 season.

That's elevated the level of concern for fans on the North Side while those on the South Side continue to watch their rebuild take shape.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score came on Sunday's Sports Feed to discuss both teams on show with Josh Frydman.

Watch Shane's conversation in the video above or below.