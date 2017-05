CHICAGO — Amazon is planning to hire 2,000 more people in Illinois over the next year or so.

That’s a 40 percent boost in Amazon jobs in the state.

The new hires will be put to work in Amazon’s downtown Chicago corporate office, in its fulfillment centers on Goose Island, in Romeoville, Joliet and new ones on the way in Waukegan and Monee.

Other jobs will open up at Amazon’s book store in Lakeview and UIC campus pick up service.