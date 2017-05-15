Chicago’s first 90-degree day looks to come early this year

With the warm front far to our north, Chicago will rest in the “warm sector” of a low pressure system Tuesday. Strong southwest winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will steer very warm and increasingly more humid air into our area.

Should the thermometer at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare International Airport hit the 90-degree forecast, it will be just the 20th time we have seen 90-degrees this early in the year, dating back to 1871. The average date for the first 90-degrees here is June 10th.

Monday the official high hit 82-degrees with Midway reporting 85 and several area airport locations recording upper 80s – Kankakee topped the list with 90-degrees. Late in the afternoon/early evening severe storms hit the Rockford area with several reports of golf ball-sized hail in Machesney Park and subsequent extensive damage to cars.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for several counties just northwest of Chicago valid Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.