Former Cubs catcher David Ross will make his ESPN debut on Wednesday

BRISTOL, Conn. – The newest retirement activity from arguably the most beloved player from the Cubs’ World Series championship team starts up this week.

On Monday, ESPN announced that former catcher David Ross will make his debut on the network this Wednesday at the Red Sox-Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

He’ll be a color commentator for the broadcast along with Aaron Boone and play-by-play announcer Jon Sciambi for the “Wednesday Night Baseball” broadcast. Ross signed a multi-year deal with the network after he retired from baseball following the 2016 season.

Before doing that, Ross will compete in the semifinals of “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night with partner Lindsay Arnold.