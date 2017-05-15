Mark Grote discusses the first month of the Cubs season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He returned to the show for the first time during the 2017 baseball season with a little bit of hardware.

While Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with fans were interested in seeing Mark Grote's World Series ring from 2016, they were also curious to hear his thoughts on the Cubs.

Right now, over a month into the season, the Cubs are sitting a game under .500 and in fourth place in the NL Central. Not exactly and incredible way to start off the team's World Series title defense.

Should the fans be a bit concerned? The Cubs' pre-and-postgame radio host on 670 The Score discussed that with Jarrett and Josh on Monday's show.

To watch Mark's segments, click on the video above or below.