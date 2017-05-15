Video appears to show officer striking man held down during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Family members of a 34-year-old man taken into police custody Monday are expressing outrage after they say - and cell phone video appears to show - an officer struck the man in the head several times while he was pinned to the ground.

Video shared with WGN shows police attempting to take Jermaine Milan into custody Monday evening near 70th and Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. And while he does resist, the arresting officer appears to strike him several times in the back of the head.

Milan's friends and family came to Holy Cross Hospital Monday night hoping to learn the extent of his injuries, but say police kept them away. They also allege that the officers who arrested him Monday night had threatened him about a week ago.

WGN reached out to Chicago police news affairs for a comment, but has not received a response yet. Milan appears to be in custody at this time, although the extent of his injuries and any possible charges remain unclear.