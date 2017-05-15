Woman, 25, charged with murder in shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman faces first-degree murder charges in Friday’s shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Police say the officer and his partner were on the West Side, when they witnessed the woman take part in a drug deal.

When they approached, she shot the officer in the chest. He was wearing a vest at the time.

The officers fired back, striking Deangela Eaton. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her family has scheduled a press conference Monday afternoon.

A mug shot has not yet been provided.

