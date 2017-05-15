Woman charged with murder of CPD officer’s daughter who was rammed repeatedly into tree

CHICAGO — A woman is now charged with killing a Chicago police officer’s daughter.

Chynna Stapleton is charged with first degree murder and will appear in court today. She is accused of using her SUV to repeatedly ram 17-year-old Tatyanna Lewis into a tree last Friday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Lewis was chased by Stapleton’s jeep and also run over twice. Police say this started as an argument over social media. They say Stapleton hit multiple vehicles while trying to get away, before she was arrested.

She also had a child in the vehicle with her.

Witnesses of the murder described it as “devastating.”

“It was very heartbreaking to see that, and then just to see her laying on the ground helpless, you can’t really do nothing, but call the police,” Joneise Mayfield, who witnessed the tragedy, said. “When I came out the driver of the jeep was pulling on to the sidewalk.”

Brittney Patrick said she “heard an argument outside, I look out my window and then I see a girl getting rammed into a tree.”

Joneise Mayfield said “She backed up and hit her again, and then she did it again, and then she just took off, she drove off.”