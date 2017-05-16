Before heading to the NCAA tournament, UIC softball stops by Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Most fans of college sports know all about the concept of "March Madnees" - when teams from around the country compete for a basketball national title.

But there are other college sports that continue once the nets are cut down at the beginning of April. For those teams good enough to play, there is "May Madness."

That's what UIC Softball has after winning the Horizon League this past weekend, earning the squad an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It's the Flames first appearance in softball's "Big Dance" since the 2011 season and they will travel to the Eugene, Oregon regional to begin play on Friday.

Before heading out West, manager Lynn Curylo and pitcher Elaine Heflin stopped by the Sports Feed studio to preview the tournament with Jarrett Payton.

Watch their segment by clicking on the video above.