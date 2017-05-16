Bystander shot during carjacking in South Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, III. - A bystander was shot during a carjacking in the south loop.

26-year-old Leon Jackson sustained a gunshot wound to the back when he walked upon a group of men stealing a car on the 2200 block of south Wabash at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Three offenders, all wearing masks, exited a silver Jeep Cherokee. Two of the offenders performed the carjacking while the third attempted to rob Jackson while he was walking down the street.

The offender produced a weapon and when Jackson began to run, he was shot in the back.

The 28-year-old driver of the car being stolen was not injured.

Jackson is in stable condition at Northwestern Hospital.