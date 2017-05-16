× David Ross and Lindsay Arnold make the finals of “Dancing With The Stars”

LOS ANGELES – For a second time in seven months, David Ross is going for a championship. Incredibly, getting to compete for this one might be as shocking as the title he won back in November.

Well, that might be a stretch.

Especially if you are a Cubs fan who waited 108 years for a championship. But the catcher stunned the entertainment world when he and partner Lindsay Arnold were named one of three finalist couples on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night.

Ross & Arnold join Fifth Element singer Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy along with NFL veteran Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater for a two-part Finale starting next Monday.

Ross & Arnold’s selection, which comes from a combination of dancing scores and fan vote, was a stunner to many on the show including the judges. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles along with partner Sasha Farber had perfect scores for their two dances on the night but it wasn’t enough to move on.

The couple earned 34 out of 40 points for their “Foxtrot” routine. When they performed a Tango, their score went up to 36 out of 40.

Those performances along with the fan vote has Ross one step away from another championship. Needles to say, the catcher was a bit stunned to be moving onto the final.

Speechless — David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 16, 2017