Person of interest questioned in punching of female security guard in River North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are questing a person of interest in connection to an assault on a security guard in River North.

According to the Chicago Tribune, detectives are questioning the man they believe punched the guard over the weekend.

The attack was caught on camera near the entrance to a condo building.

The guard Zoa Stigler says the suspect was vomiting in front of the residence.

She tried to help him, then asked him to leave. That's when he punched her.

So far, no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.