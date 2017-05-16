No police comment on video of officer striking man’s head during West Englewood arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ENGLEWOOD, Ill. -- A man was hit repeatedly on the head by a Chicago police officer during an arrest in West Englewood.

It happened Monday night at 70th and Wolcott.

In cellphone video, Jermaine Milan is seen on the ground and the officer who has him pinned is seen striking his head.

Milan's relatives say he was intentionally targeted by the police and that the police officers threatened him two weeks prior to this incident. They added that two officers in particular routinely harass people in their neighborhood.

Milan has an extensive criminal history; but relatives say, when he was arrested, he was just playing with a little girl and a karaoke machine.

The Chicago Police Department has yet to comment on the reason for Milan’s arrest, or on his medical condition.