The Chicago Wolves will be the AHL affiliate for the new Las Vegas NHL franchise

CHICAGO – The Windy City will have a bit of a Vegas feel on the ice for the next few seasons.

On Tuesday the Chicago Wolves announced a multi-year partnership with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to be their American Hockey League affiliate. Previously the team served as the primary affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

The Golden Knights will start play in October of this year and will send their best prospects to Allstate Arena to get some experience before heading up to the NHL.