17-year-old shot while sitting on porch on West Side

CHICAGO – A teen was shot on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was shot while sitting on a porch in the 4700 block of West Gladys in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

#CHICAGO (WEST GARFIELD PARK): Gladys Ave SHUT DOWN from Cicero to Kenton Ave, due to police activity. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/i6TfbQy170 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 17, 2017

Police say suspects approach in a gray or silver four door sedan and fired four to six shots at the porch. Police say the suspects were targeting males the victim was sitting with.

Police say she was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.