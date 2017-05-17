At least 10 shot, 2 killed overnight in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two people have been killed and at least 10 injured in shootings in Chicago since 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The latest victim is a woman, shot as she sat in a car on 96th and Morgan Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Earlier, in South Shore, police were called for a report of a woman shot in the back.

She told officers she hit while was walking on east 71st Place near Ridgeland.

One woman on the scene says it's all too common in the area.

The victim is hospitalized in fair condition.

There was also a fatal shooting in Englewood, on 66th and Carpenter.

No one is in custody.