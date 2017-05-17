Crown Point mayor demands apology from TV show ‘Chicago PD’ for depicting town as racist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Crown Point Mayor David Uran wants an apology after the northwest Indiana city was depicted as a racist community on the May 10 episode of the NBC drama "Chicago P.D."

In the episode, a black man is killed after he was released from jail for a rape that occurred while he was a star high school athlete dating a white girl.

The mayor says the way show crossed a fictional storyline with a factual place gave the impression the incident is something that occurred or could occur in the city.

“We know it's not true. We have never had a case like that here in Crown Point. Other places in our viewing area may believe it," Uran said.

As mayor, he says he tries to promote inclusiveness in the community to attract people to live, work and play in Crown Point. He has reached out to NBC through different emails and is demanding an apology for the city and its residents.