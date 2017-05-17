FeedonThis: Jaden Payton gets his Sports Feed highlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Payton family has made its way onto Sports Feed a number of times over the past two years.

It happened again on Wednesday, when Jaden Payton's efforts on the baseball diamond found their way onto Social Fodder.

Jarrett Payton was the proud father showing off his kid's skills at the plate to Josh Frydman and that's part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Maddon became the "Millennium Manager" on Tuesday night when he won his 1,000 game as an MLB manager.

It was an occasion for a special drink - which Maddon had - along with a discussion about his career on Sports Feed.

Watch Josh and Jarrett's discussion on the manager in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't look now, but the Chicago Fire are getting something started early in the 2017 season.

The victory over defending MLS champion Seattle has created a buzz among the supporters of the team as they continue building under new head coach Veljko Paunovic.

Jarrett and Josh discussed the team's progress on Wednesday and you can watch that in the video above.