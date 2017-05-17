NU student groped, robbed in apartment elevator; Police seek suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A Northwestern University student says she was groped and robbed by a man she let into her Evanston apartment building.

Police say the man was knocking on a door to the building last night around 9:30 in the 1900 block of Ridge Ave.

The 24-year-old grad student let him in thinking he lived there.

He followed her into an elevator, groped her and tried to reach under her clothes. She screamed for help.

The suspect threw her down and took her cell phone and wallet.

The elevator doors opened and the victim was able to escape.

Northwestern emailed a security alert to students shortly after the attack. The victims knees were scraped up from being thrown on the floor but she did not need medical treatment.

The description of the attacker is vague and police say they aren't aware of any surveillance video from the apartment building though investigators have been canvassing the area looking for witnesses and video that could be helpful in this case.

While this investigation continues, university officials reminding the community to be on alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night.