Seth Gruen talks Cubs and Bulls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's only May, but already fans in Chicago have their minds on June and July.

Cubs fans are wondering already what Theo Epstein might do to add personnel to the team at the trade deadline to help the team's quest for another title.

Meanwhile rooters of the Bulls are thinking about the possibility that the team trades away star Jimmy Butler in an attempt to rebuild the team.

Seth Gruen of Bleacher Report appeared on Sports Feed Wednesday to discuss both of those teams with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

